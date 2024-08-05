A balaclava-clad man who tried to kidnap a woman from a street in Hove is being hunted by police.

The man was in the driver’s seat of a dark coloured Mini car parked on the corner of Selbourne Road and Church Road when the woman walked past at about 2am this morning.

He spoke to her and asked for directions, but then got out of the car, grabbed her and pulled her into the vehicle.

She managed to escape from the vehicle after a short distance, which then made off.

The victim was taken to hospital and is now being supported by specially trained officers.

The suspect was described as wearing a black tracksuit, a black baseball cap and a black balaclava.

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: “This is a fast moving investigation and every effort is being made to trace the vehicle and the suspect.

“We are appealing for information from any witnesses or from any residents or businesses in the area who have CCTV footage or ring doorbell footage of the incident.

“We are aware that the community will be alarmed and concerned about this incident and we have an increased police patrols and presence in the area.

“Anyone with concerns or any information can speak to those officers.”

Anyone with information which can help our investigation should report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Grangeway.