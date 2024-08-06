Restoration plans for the Madeira Terrace have been scaled back further to reduce costs, even as £3 million more is set to be injected into the project.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet said during the tendering process the leading big was “high on quality” but “significantly over budget”.

As well as cost-saving measures and appointing a contractor, the cabinet is asked to increase the budget by £3 million during a special meeting on Monday 12 August.

The increased budget will cover the cost of restoring 28 of the 151 arches and keep the new, second lift, which is described in the report to cabinet as an “important element for improving access to the seafront”.

Cost-saving measures include removing benches below the deck as there are integrated wall benches, and removing the deck planters and back-to-back seating, to make the walkway a flexible space.

During detailed discussions between council officers and a team of professional experts about cost-cutting measures.

The team including conservation architects Purcell, structural engineers HOP cost consultants MGAC and mechanical engineers.

Engineering cost reductions include changing the method for constructing the concrete deck, and replacing cast iron facing plates and gutters with mild steel.

The paint system is changed to allow for a single supplyer for cast iron repair and painting, which is expected to improve workflow.

The report said: “Do nothing is not an option for the retaining wall for the A259 and will shortly require works.

“By not proceeding at this time, it will also jeopardise future phases.”

Further funding for the restoration is being sought from Historic England.

Approved borrowing is to spend up to £9.235 million from corporate funding, borrowing, grants from Historic England, the council’s Carbon Neutral Fund, the Local Transport Plan, crowdfunding donations, and bequests.

If the £3 million is approved, an annual repayment of £419,700, is expected for 15 years, reducing to £393,000 once the Carbon Neutral Fund is paid back.

The special cabinet meeting is due to start at 2pm at Hove Town Hall on Monday 12 August. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.