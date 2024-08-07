Businesses in the centre of Brighton are boarding up today amid fears far-right race rioters are set to come to Brighton this evening.

A firm of solicitors is one of several locations across the country identified – usually wrongly – as “immigration centres” on a far-right chat group on the private messaging app Telegram.

The list of supposed targets was accompanied by flame emojis, and said: “They won’t stop coming until you tell them. No more immigration.” The Times has reported that arson manuals are also being shared on the group.

One business owner very close to the law firm – which Brighton and Hove News is not naming – said he had been visited by police officers who had advised him to close early today – advice he will be following.

The business owner, Graham, said: “We have had the police in. They advised us to pack up and leave early and work from home where we can.

“I had already arranged to close down at 2pm. I’ll be keeping an eye on the situation after that.”

Workers at another nearby business said they had also been told to close early and go home.

Meanwhile, Stand Up to Racism is planning a counter-protest in the city centre which hundreds of people have said they will attend.

Yesterday, Sussex Police’s assistant chief constable Paul Court said: “We continue to closely monitor the situation. To those considering taking part, we say do not do it because we will make people regret their actions

“If people partake in disorder we will use every power we hav to make sure they are held accountable.

“There are prison cells available and we are actively looking at all the other powers we have to hold them to account.”

This morning, council leader Bella Sankey said: “We are aware of growing public concern following the recent criminal disorder seen across the country, the unverified reports circulating about potential activity in the city and unsolicited leaflets being shared in some areas.

“I would like to reassure residents and visitors that the council is working closely with Sussex Police and other partners to identify any emerging concerns, and keep our residents, staff, community partners and businesses safe.”