Councillors have unanimously backed plans for 15 new council flats on a former community centre site.

Brighton and Hove City Council can now move forward with building a three-story block of 15 flats on the former Windlesham House site on the corner of Windlesham Close and Locks Crescent, near Southern Cross.

The flats will be available at council-level affordable rents to people on the housing register.

During the Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday 7 August councillors raised concerns that food-growing areas would not form part of the wider landscaping and were told the existing residents were not interested in the option.

Green councillor Sue Shanks said: “We need social housing, and this is 100 per cent.

“I am a bit concerned we asked residents [if they wanted a food growing area] and they said no – but the council has a policy about growing space.

“Residents will change, next week a different resident might like to do gardening.

“Existing tenants’ views are important, but when we have a policy on growing space then we should persist with that.”

Labour councillor Julie Cattell agreed with Councillor Shanks about the growing space.

She said: “Growing space is something we should be encouraging in our design policies.

“I think the design is simple, good and clean. ”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald asked why there is no lift in one of the two buildings.

She was told this is because a lift would stop flats in that block having windows on more than one wall, but only four of the 15 homes would only be accessed via steps.

Councillor Theobald said: “I would have liked to have had the lift in the western block as people will have to carry their food shopping up flights and it’s not disabled friendly.

“I would also liked to have had a few car spaces, because there will be visitors and deliveries and the design could be more interesting, but I’m so glad there is this much-needed affordable housing.”

The flats would be built as part of the council’s New Homes for Neighbourhoods scheme – an estate regeneration programme to tackle Brighton and Hove’s shortage of affordable housing.

Windlesham House has been empty since 2018, having previously operated as a day centre for the elderly and more recently as the WRVS’s base for Meals on Wheels.

The existing building suffers with water damage and has fallen into disrepair.