Officers will be in the centre of Brighton today and this evening after a location in Queens Road was named on a purported hit list by far-right activists.

Businesses in the area have been boarding up and closing early, some on police advice, after a law firm there was listed on a racist group on the private messaging app Telegram.

Brighton and Hove News has not previously named the address, but police this afternoon confirmed Queens Road is one of the locations trouble is rumoured to be planned.

It’s still not known if any would-be rioters are planning to attend, but police have warned a police cell is waiting for them if they do.

A counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism is expected to take place.

Other rumoured h- but so far unsubstantiated – hotspots include Preston Park, where it’s thought far-right protesters may be planning to assemble before walking into town.

Businesses and organisations in London Road are also now closing early in response to these rumours.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court said: “Our message to the residents of Sussex is clear – we stand ready and prepared to keep you safe and will tackle any criminal disorder that threatens the unity of our communities.

“I am equally clear that anyone planning to take part in criminal disorder in Sussex will regret their actions. Do not do it. Our officers are mobilised and fully prepared, and the ramifications for those involved will stretch far beyond the conclusion of any incidents.

“Please do speak to local officers for reassurance and report any concerns to the police via the usual channels – online, through 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.”

The force said as well as an increased police presence, it is actively engaging with communities to provide reassurance and a clear point of contact.

It is also monitoring all available information to take action where required.