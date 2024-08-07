The fast-growing environmental consultancy Logika Group has opened an office in Brighton – its fifth location after London, Brussels, Bristol and Warrington.

The firm, started more than 30 years ago, said that its staff headcount had gone up by 25 per cent within the past 12 months alone

It described itself as “at the forefront of environmental strategy, design and assessment” in its work with public and private sector organisations.

Logika said that it had a log track record of “improving and delivering sustainable outcomes … by integrating environmental objectives at the heart of all projects”.

It said: “Having increased turnover and headcount by 25 per cent within the last 12 months alone, Logika Group is on an exciting growth trajectory having won a series of exciting projects, including those within the renewables, government and transport sectors.

“To service its growing client base in the south east region, the group has opened new offices in Projects Beach, a fully serviced space and co-working hub located in the heart of central Brighton’s Ship Street, complete with meeting rooms and event areas.

“Aside from helping to drive continued expansion across all service areas, the Brighton office brings Logika within reach of new people who share its vision of a company that delivers excellent and innovative work, along with long-term, promising careers.”

Logika director James Trow said: “In the last two and a half years, Logika Group has increased headcount by over 60 per cent, significantly expanded service offering, honed our group structure and welcomed a host of exciting clients and projects on board.

“To continue to drive our growth objectives, we felt it was important to establish our presence within the south east region to easily service local clients and to also attract new talent and resource to the business.

“We are incredibly excited about opening our new Brighton office and believe it will play a key role in expanding our market share within the UK.”

The firm added: “Recognised as one of the top 25 players within the environmental consultancy sector, Logika Group comprises of four specialist sister companies: Air Quality Consultants, Noise Consultants, Logika Consultants and Logika Europe.”