Plans for new fencing around Pavilion Gardens have been approved by councillors despite fears about the height of the railings.

The revamp of the Grade II* listed gardens also includes re-lancscaping and remodelling of the toilet block.

Now the plans are approved, detailed landscape designs will be worked up so that the works can be tendered, with work expected to start in spring 2026, lasting 12 months.

Two members of the public spoke against the height of the railings and removing the gates during Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee meeting today.

The Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust’s application was originally due to go before councillors in May.

However, opposition to closing the gardens at night resulted in the case being deferred to August.

New drawings were submitted in June to show wooden gates remaining at the India gate and King William IV gate, and wider entrances in New Road.

North Laine Community Association representative Peter Wingate-Saul spoke against the railings describing the proposals as looking like a “stockade”.

The association asked for an amendment to reduce the railings height from a maximum of two metres (seven feet) to one-and-a-half metres, or five feet railings.

He said: “Seven-foot railings will not deter determined intruders without other necessary measures, but that height would mean everyone would be looking into the garden through a stockade of railings.

“We request this application be deferred to allow for the height of the railings to be amended.”

Mr Wingate-Saul said the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust may want to close the gardens and conditions should be added to the application detailing when this is appropriate.

John Tyler, a volunteer gardener at the Royal Pavilion Gardens spoke in favour of the railings and securing the gardens at night.

He highlighted problems with crime, citing one incident of rape this year, as well as litter, needles from drug use, binfires and plant vandalism blighting the gardens on a regular basis.

Mr Tyler said: “I urge you to go ahead with erecting fences to keep the people, the Pavilion and the gardens safe at night in line with the security experts’ recommendations.

“This will especially protect women, children and the vulnerable.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald backed Mr Tyler. She said most of the London parks are closed at night and she is concerned about crime levels in the city centre.

Councillor Theobald said: “It’s a waste of time having railings going all the way around if you’re going to keep it open 24 hours. It needs to be protected.

“I think if you vote for this and something happens in there, a rape, or something happens to the Royal Pavilion, I shall blame anybody that votes for this today.”

Labour councillor Paul Nann challenged Councillor Theobald’s comments about councillors being responsible for future crime in the gardens.

He said: “I don’t think the gardens being open is the cause of the crime, the crime happens there because the gardens are open.

“If you close the gardens then that crime might happen somewhere else, and I could say you’re responsible for that crime outside the gardens? It’s a sketchy argument at best and doesn’t make sense.”

Both Councillor Theobald and Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey were concerned about the loss of 17 trees but recognised the removal is part of restoring the gardens to their original layout.

Modern trees and hedges would be removed under the plans which are intended to restore the original views created by the Royal Pavilion’s architect, John Nash.

Councillor Earthey said: “Would those trees have been there when the palace was originally built? Would the prince have been looking out over them or not?

“Are we trying to preserve the gardens as they were originally as they were contructed 200 years ago, or with the values of 21st Century Brighton?”

As replacement trees are being planted, Councllor Earthey said it was “good enough for him”.

Seven councillors voted for the application with Councillor Theobald voting against.

Green councillor Sue Shanks left the chamber for the application as she is a trustee of the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust.

The Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust secured £4.4 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to revamp the Pavilion Gardens and public toilets.

The approved plans include remodelling the existing toilet block into a Changing Places accessible toilet and separate gender-neutral cubicles facing the listed gardens.

The new building would include a kiosk, an accessible toilet, in addition to the Changing Places toilet, a baby change cubicle and three individual toilets.