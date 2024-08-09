Meet The OhNos, a Swedish quartet dedicated to delivering morbid power pop and energetic live shows. The OhNos consist of Anna Wagner (guitar/vocals), Åsa Meierkord (guitar/vocals), Sanna Rönngård (bass) and Malin Olsen (drums), four musicians with their roots in the Swedish indie scene and bands like Sobsister and Serial Cynic. Since their inception in 2014, the band has toured Scandinavia, Spain, Croatia and Switzerland, treating audiences to their melodic mix of 60s garage, 70s punk rock and 90s indie.

Their debut EP ‘Queens Of The Underworld’ (2015) was followed by the album ‘Sounds From The Basement’ (Rundgång Rekords 2017). A Scandinavian tour with fellow Spanish punk rockers Las Furias was made in 2019, which resulted in the split cassette ‘Queens Of Noise’ (Lucinda Records/Cassettine/Rundgång Rekords 2020).The band has also been sharing stage with other international acts – The Garden, Destruction Unit, Sapphic Musk, Laura Stevenson, Duncan Reid & the Big Heads and Satanic Surfers.

2022 saw the digital release of the band’s long awaited sophomore album ‘Waving from Hades’: 11 tracks dealing with life’s absurdities through howls and hand claps, fuzzy riffs and swampy blues. Local musician Malin Hofvander (Mary Anne’s Polar Rig) was recruited as studio engineer, while Joakim Lindberg and Ulf Blomberg did the mixing and mastering respectively. As with their first record, the album cover was designed by artist Bartosz Nalezinski. The first single ‘NGBG’ was unleashed in March 2022 as an ode to Malmö’s first cultural sound zone. Second single ‘Kiss The Boot’ was accompanied by a video featuring Malmö’s alternative hotspots, like the local karaoke bar. Third single and title track ‘Waving From Hades’ saw the band sailing on the murkywaters of Malmö Canal. After the release, the band went on an extensive Spanish tour, financed by the Swedish Council of Arts, and visited a string of summer festivals.

The vinyl version of ‘Waving From Hades’ finally dropped in January 2023 (Beluga Records), along with a CD (Lucinda Records) and a new single/video for ‘Final Call’, directed by Malmö local rock star Cecilia Nordlund (from Souls, Monkeystrikes, Sunshine Rabbits and Marit Bergman). The OhNos embarked on a week-long northeastern tour of Germany in March, playing with the likes of popular band Burnout Ostwest. In September the band embarked on a mini tour of Finland, playing with Swedish rock legends Mustasch.

The OhNos are presently working on new material and now have announced their first ever UK concerts. The trio of dates will see them calling in at The Railway Inn in Winchester on Friday 27th September, Signature Brew in London on Saturday 28th September and saving the best for last, here in Brighton at the iconic Prince Albert on Sunday 29th September. Tickets for these exclusive dates are on sale now with the Brighton date ones available HERE, the London ones HERE and the Winchester date tickets from HERE.

linktr.ee/theohnos

Support for the Brighton gig will come from The Pink Diamond Revue who played a blinding live set at last week’s ‘Rebellion Festival’ in Blackpool. The Pink Diamond Revue is an electro-amalgam of 1987-89 ‘Music For The Masses’ era Depeche Mode; the electro-psych vibe of TVAM; ‘Peter Gunn’ flavour Art Of Noise; a snippet of Sigue Sigue Sputnik and lashings and lashings of Sheep On Drugs imagery and sounds that the likes of Marc Almond would adore. The way The Pink Diamond Review see it “A world where ‘60s film soundtracks meet sampladelic acid house in a baggy-punk rathole somewhere in Interzone”.

www.thepinkdiamondrevue.com