A balaclava-clad protester “intent on violence” pushed past police to punch a far-right activist last Wednesday, a court heard today.

Ian Ward, 53, was one of about 2,000 people who attended what was largely a peaceful counter-protest against far-right plans to target an immigration lawyer in Queens Road last week.

Today, he was jailed for 16 months for his part in the small amount of violence at the demo.

Today, Hove Crown Court heard that although the vast majority of counter-protesters simply chanted or held up placards, a small number seemed intent on sparking violence against the half a dozen or so far-right activists who turned up.

As well as eggs and flour, a snooker ball in a sock was thrown at them as they were kept behind a police cordon.

Prosecuting, Ryan Richter said: “There was an attemt by a number of right wing groups to organise a protest to take place in Brighton. This was widely published on social media, and set to target solicitors office in Queens Road dealing with immigration law.

“There were then efforts made to organise a counter protest by other groups.

“Police were aware of what was going on and deployed significant resources was part of Operation Skylark.

“At 6pm, police teams were on patrol close to the station. A small group of far-right wing activisits – only about five – turned up. A much larger group of counter protesters assembled.

“Given the disparity of numbers, police surrounded the right wing protesters to keep the groups separate until they could be safely escorted away.

“The vast majority engaged in peaceful protest, chanting and displaying placards.

“Unfortunately, a small number of counter-protesters were clearly looking to provoke the situation.

“A number of objects were thrown towards the far-right protesters and police – eggs and flour but also heavier objects including a snooker ball contained within a sock.

“At its height, there was a considerable amount of tension and hostility. Police were looking to defuse the situation and the use of objects such as these caused extreme reactions.

“During those events, the defendant became agitated. He approached the police lines.

“PC Arden was one of the public safety officers creating a barrier between the two groups.

“She was dealing with a man who had presented himself in a balaclava and was seeking to get inside the cordon.

“She moved to allow him through police lines. As he did so, the defendant then tried to get to those protesters.

“He pushed PC Arden and then attempted to move around her. A blow with his right hand connected with one of the far right proteters behind the officer and struck him in the face.

“He then moved away. The moment was caught to an extent on camera and the defendant identified by the rather distinctive clothing he was wearing.”

Defending, Pierce Power said Ward, Old Mill Close, Portslade, had not intended to go to the protest, but had found himself caught up in it.

He admitted the offences at interview, and pleaded guilty at his first hearing at Crawley Magistrates Court yesterday.

He said while Ward had found himself in court before, he had never been given a custodial sentence and his mental health difficulties meant he would struggle in prison.

Ward’s previous convictions include two for assaulting an emergency worker, including spitting at a police officer last year.

Judge Christine Henson said: “People are entitled to protest peacefully, whatever their views may be. When a protest moves away from peaceful towards violence, it’s illegal.

“The law applies to everyone and there’s no distinction.

“It’s against that backdrop that you chose to join in what’s been described as a counter protest group.

“In your mitigation, you said you were not part of any group and were there by chance.

“It’s obvious from the CCTV footage that by the time you were there you chose to get involved. It’s clear tht you aligned yourself with the much larger counter protest group.

“Despite police actively trying to deter the larger crowd from physical altercation. It’s clear from the CCTV footage that you were intent on causing violence.”

She added: “Your offending must be considered against the backdrop of what was happening across the country. Only an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate.”

She sentenced him to 16 months for the affray, three months for assault and one month for assaulting a police officer, all to run concurrently.