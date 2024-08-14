Ben Sherman has opened a new store in The Lanes – just a stone’s throw from its first store and the first shop in the city in 40 years.

Mr Sherman founded his shirt brand in Brighton in 1963, first at a factory in Bedford Square and then with his first shop, Millions of Shirts Inc, in Duke Street in 1967. It closed in the early 1970s.

The new shop, opening on Saturday, 24 August, is in Duke’s Lane, just a one-minute walk away.

It’s marking its first week with an exhibition by fashion and music photographer Dean Chalkley. Customers attending the opening day can have a mini takeaway portrait photo session with Dean Chalkley in person.

Another store is set to open in Soho the following week, and the company says it plans to open more shops across the country.

Brighton-born founder Alfred Sugarman rented a factory at 21 Bedford Square after returning from a spell in America where he worked at his father-in-law’s clothes manufacturer and changed his name to Ben Sherman.

He began by making clothes for other people, but in 1963, the factory started producing his own shirts in the distinctive style which is now known around the world.

The shirts were soon adopted by the Mods, also closely linked with Brighton, then later by ska, 2 tone and then Britpop bands.