A Brighton entrepreneur who started her first business in her spare room and now runs an international beauty brand is opening her first spa in West Street next month.

Daisy Kalnina has taken on the lease of the old TSB building on the corner of Duke Street where she will be opening TGB Spa.

The unit is now also the headquarters of her nail gel polish company The Gel Bottle, which supplies tens of thousands of salons worldwide.

The spa will offer nail, hair and lash beauty treatments.

Ms Kalnina started her first nail business from her spare room in Brighton in 2012.

The Gel Bottle has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council to install signage at the building, on the corner of Duke Street. The application is yet to be decided.