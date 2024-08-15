Students at the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) achieved “remarkable” results in their A levels, the school said today (Thursday 15 August).

All those who applied to university managed to secure their first-choice offer and principal Jack Davies said that pupils had done particularly well in the arts and sports.

The school said: “Students at BACA College, a proud member of the Aldridge Education network, are celebrating a remarkable year of success with their A-level exam results.

“Over the past two years, these dedicated students have demonstrated immense determination and hard work, supported by the unwavering commitment of their teachers, coaches and staff.

“Their efforts have culminated in outstanding achievements across the college’s various disciplines.

“In particular, students pursuing courses in sport, digital media and business have excelled, with the majority surpassing their target grades.

“The digital media programme saw exceptional outcomes, with students achieving a minimum of Level 3 Double Distinction, underscoring the college’s strength in fostering creative and technical talent.

“Sport and business students, too, have showcased their acumen, achieving grades that open doors to their top university choices and career aspirations.

“One hundred per cent of BACA College applied general and technical students achieved at least their target grade, with the majority achieving significantly higher than their targets.

“Moreover, BACA College is thrilled to announce a 100 per cent pass rate across all creative A levels, including art and photography, reflecting the institution’s commitment to nurturing artistic excellence.

“The Construction Academy, offering specialised training in plumbing, carpentry and multitrades, also achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, highlighting the comprehensive and high-quality education provided at BACA College.

“With 100 per cent of university applicants securing their first-choice offers, BACA College continues to empower students to achieve their academic and professional goals, setting them on a path to future success.

“The entire college community celebrates these accomplishments and looks forward to seeing their students thrive in their next chapters.”

The school added that while all students had performed exceptionally well, there were some standout individual achievements.

Leo Woolgar-Golds is due to study sport and exercise science at Manchester Metropolitan University after receiving an A in A-level art, a Distinction in sport and Distinction in sport science.

Cricket Academy captain Frankie Cripps has accepted a place to study sport and exercise science after receiving D*DM in sport and sport science. He was unable to collect his results in person on results day because he was playing cricket for the Sussex 2nd XI.

BACA principal Jack Davies said: “This is really what it’s all about – and looking around at the pride, excitement and pure joy among our students today is the best feeling.

“Just knowing some of challenges that they have faced and seeing what they’ve achieved in the face of those obstacles – it makes their success all the sweeter.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to every single member of BACA – our teachers, support staff and wider school community – for the incredibly important role they’ve played in setting up our students for their happy and successful next steps.”

Leo Woolgar-Golds, who passed A-level art, BTEC sport and BTEC sport science, said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the support I received at BACA College.

“Studying A-level art alongside BTEC sport and BTEC sport science was challenging but the dedicated learning support and close-knit community made all the difference.

“The smaller college environment meant I always felt connected and I knew there was always someone to turn to when I needed help.

“BACA College has been instrumental in helping me achieve my goals and prepare for the future.”