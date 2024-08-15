Brighton and Hove Albion winger Ibrahim Osman has joined Eredivisie side Feyenoord on a season-long loan.

The Ghana international joined Brighton on a five-year contract from the Danish club Nordsjaelland earlier this summer in a deal worth about £16 million

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Ibrahim has had a good pre-season with the squad.

“We have strong competition in the wide areas and the feeling is that it is much better for Ibrahim’s development for him to be playing regular senior football.

“This is an excellent opportunity for him to play at Feyenoord and we will be watching his progress as the season unfolds.”

Albion said: “The 20-year-old made 44 appearances for Nordsjaelland last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting eight.”

Feyenoord won the Johan Cruyff Schaal – the equivalent of the Charity Shield – earlier this month, beating Dutch Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven on penalties.

And last Saturday (10 August), they opened their league campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Willem II Tilburg.

After a second-place league finish last season, Feyenoord have qualified for the group stages of this campaign’s Champions League.