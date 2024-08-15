A Brighton man accused of snatching a woman off the street in the early hours in a stolen car swore as he was taken back down to the cells in court this morning.

Cameron Boxall, 21, is expected to plead not guilty to kidnapping the woman from Selbourne Road on 5 August.

He is also charged with stealing a car, stealing numberplates from a different car, driving without insurance or in accordance with his licence, making off without paying for petrol and possession of cannabis.

Boxall, of Carden Hill, Hollingbury, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court this morning, dressed in a light blue t-shirt and matching jogging bottoms.

District judge Amanda Kelly said the kidnap offence could only be dealt with at crown court, and committed him to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 12 September.

The court was told the woman was left badly bruised and injured by being dragged into the car, and also knocked her head after escaping the car and rolling in the road.

Two more men aged 21 and 29 are still being questioned by police in connection with the incident.

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: “This has been a fast-moving and complex investigation and we would like to thank the community for all their support.

“We are still encouraging those with information or any relevant CCTV footage of the incident that could assist this investigation to contact us.”

Sussex Police added: “You can report online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Grangeway.

“Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online.”