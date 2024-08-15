A suspected drug dealer is being held in prison as he awaits his next appearance in court.

Urim Muca, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested on the A23, heading towards Brighton, after police said that they found drugs worth tens of thousands of pounds in his car.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been remanded in custody charged with possessing a large quantity of cannabis with intent to supply in Sussex.

“It follows a check by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) on a black BMW seen travelling on the A23 southbound at Hickstead at 10.40am on Wednesday 31 July.

“Inside the boot of the vehicle a suitcase containing three large bags of cannabis was found.

“The bags had an estimated street value worth tens of thousands of pounds.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

“Following an investigation by Brighton CID, Sussex Police can confirm that Urim Muca, 27, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without valid insurance.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 1 August when he was remanded in custody.

“Muca will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 29 August to answer the charges.”

Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “SEU officers work hard to target criminality on our roads and we are determined to disrupt the supply of drugs that cause so much harm in our communities.”