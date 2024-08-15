One of the Royal Pavilion’s onion-shaped domes is cracked and at risk of collapse.

Brighton and Hove Museums, which runs the pavilion, has launched an appeal to raise £10,000 it is short of to fund repairs.

It says contractors inspecting the dome during routine maintenance were shocked when they discovered the crack was letting in water.

The 200-year-old dome, one of the smaller domes on the east of the building near the front entrance, now has significant rotting on its central timber post and framework.

Jo Hatwell, Historic Buildings Manager of Brighton and Hove Museums said: “We have been working on the roof of the Royal Pavilion for a number of months carrying out essential cleaning and repairs to the stonework.

“Although we knew there were certain areas of the render that were weaker that we were monitoring, we were alarmed at just how significant the damage was and the extent of the damage on the wood.

“The domes are an iconic feature of John Nash’s work on the Pavilion, and it is devastating that this has happened.

“We have to galvanise quickly, but our budgets are currently stretched with the vital work we are carrying out on the Brighton Museum and Gallery roof restoration, so we are appealing for extra assistance to help us fix this small but important dome.”

Architects Julian Harrap have looked at how they might go about fixing the dome quickly, installing a new upper timber post and re-rendering the stonework in situ, a very intricate and difficult process.

Hedley Swain, CEO of Brighton and Hove Museums said: “The domes of the Royal Pavilion remain a striking and iconic example of early 19th-century British architecture, showcasing a unique blend of styles that continue to captivate visitors today.

“Our conservation team work tirelessly to keep on top of the huge amount of maintenance this 200-year-old building requires, but it is difficult to plan for all eventualities, such as the failure of a stone render.

“As a charity, our reserves are limited, especially as we have spent the last few years in recovery following the pandemic.

“We are calling on support to help us close this gap in funding and restore the dome to its original splendour”

Running costs for heritage venues are an ongoing concern for operators across the UK and beyond, especially with rising costs for electricity, supplies and repairs.

It costs around £900,000 a year to look after the 200-year-old Royal Pavilion, without the addition of repairs, renovations and upgrading.

Brighton & Hove Museums is a registered charity that relies on donations, grants and admission to operate its five heritage venues which include Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, Preston Manor & Garden, Booth Museum of Natural History and Hove Museum of Creativity.