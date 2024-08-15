Varndean College said that its students achieved an overall A-level pass rate of 98 per cent, demonstrating the college’s commitment to academic excellence.

The college said that it was “proud to announce yet another year of outstanding A-level and vocational exam results, highlighting the dedication, hard work and talent of both its students and staff”.

This year, more than half of all students achieved grades of A* to B, the college said, “reflecting the high academic standards upheld by Varndean College”.

It added: “Additionally, an impressive three-quarters of students earned grades of A* to C, showcasing the broad success across the student body. These results are an increase on results in 2023.

“Vocational qualifications achieved a pass rate of 99 per cent, with over half of students achieving the coveted Distinction* or Distinction.”

The principal Donna-Marie Janson said: “We are incredibly proud of our wonderful students and their outstanding exam results this year.

“Their achievements are a shining example of their hard work, resilience, unwavering determination and talent.

“Our staff have worked tirelessly to support and inspire them and today we celebrate their well-earned success.

“I would like to thank every one of them for their incredible dedication, hard work, and commitment.

“Together, we’ve created an environment where our students thrive, making Varndean College the exceptional place it is.

“I am confident that this success will inspire even greater accomplishments in the future. Congratulations to all our amazing students. You have truly earned this moment.”

Earlier in July, the International Baccalaureate (IB) students achieved an average diploma score of 34.34 out of 45 and a pass rate of 98 per cent.

The college said: “That is more than four points higher than the global average of 30.32 secured by 187,826 students worldwide with a pass rate of 80 per cent.

“Many of the IB UCAS applicants received offers for Russell Group universities, with three heading to Oxford and Cambridge.”

The college highlighted a number of individual success stories.

Madeleine Burgess Smith (formerly Hurstpierpoint College) achieved 43 points and will be attending Oxford University to read biomedical sciences.

Flora Burleigh (formerly Our Lady of Sion School) scored 41 points and will be heading to Cambridge University to study psychological and behavioural sciences.

Deneb Marden-Rull (formerly of Hove Park) scored 42 points and is studying economics, politics and international studies at the University of Warwick.

Ruby Nunns (formerly Burgess Hill Academy), who achieved an impressive 42 points, will be studying civil and structural engineering at Leeds.

Meadow Osborne (formerly Dorothy Stringer), scored 39 points, will also be attending Oxford to read law.

The college added: “Congratulations and well done to all our exceptional students and we wish them the very best of luck for their futures.”