Anyone who saw a man filming up a teenage girl’s skirt as he followed her around a convenience store is being asked to get in touch with the police.

A man was arrested after a 16-year-old girl reported he had been taking pictures of her at the Co-op in Hangleton Road on May 22 at around 8.40am.

A 20-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of upskirting the same day and for possession of a Class B drug. He has been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

Today, Sussex Police launched an apeal for anyone with information to make a report to police, either online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 276 of 22/05.