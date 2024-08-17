Open Market traders and volunteers plan to roll up their sleeves, don high-viz jackets and get stuck into litter picking and tidying tomorrow (Sunday 18 August).

The tidy up event has been organised by the Open Market and the event is expected to bring together volunteers, councillors and Cityclean staff.

They are due to start clearing litter from the area from 10am and the organisers said that residents would be welcome to join them.

Anyone wanting to help should meet outside the Open Market, in London Road, Brighton, at 10am.

All tools and equipment will be provided but volunteers are asked to bring hi-viz jackets and gloves if they have them.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The litter pick follows on from successful Big Clean Up events which have seen councillors and residents across the city getting out and about to clean up their neighbourhoods.”

Open Market manager Kate O’Sullivan said: “The Brighton Open Market is a real community of food, drink and crafts. We’ll be giving it a Sunday spruce up and making this jewel in London Road shine a bit brighter.

“Our special themed days are really attracting the crowds all under one big roof.”

Councillor Ty Goddard, a member of the Open Market board, said: “The Brighton Open Market is a jewel of shops and cafés, bargains and much more. Many cities would really like a covered market like ours and we’re showing it some love.

“I urge residents, who may not have popped in, to give it a visit, to shop, eat or have a drink.

“Through our Big Clean Up events, we’re continuing to take practical steps to tackle litter, graffiti and weeds and improve the look and feel of the city.

“We’d be delighted to welcome any residents who would like to join us on Sunday or organise their own events.”

Residents who would like to organise their own local Tidy Up event, can contact the council’s Tidy Up Team for support and to borrow equipment at communitycleanup@brighton-hove.gov.uk.

For more information about the Open Market event, contact: Kate O’Sullivan at info@brightonopenmarket.co.uk.