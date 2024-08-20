Anyone who saw a man being beaten with a crutch in London Road last weekend is being urged to contact the police.

A video showing a group of people kicking and beating someone outside Starbucks has been circulating on social media.

It’s believed to have happened on Sunday afternoon.

A video has been shared with us showing a shocking attack on London Road, Brighton on Sunday afternoon where a man was assaulted by men in balaclavas wielding metal poles.@NormanBrennan @CrimeLdn pic.twitter.com/avlcDHw5SJ — Sussex News – Breaking news for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) August 19, 2024

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a group of people attacking an individual with a crutch in London Road, Brighton.

“We’d like to reassure the community that we are investigating the incident, which is reported to have occurred about 5pm on Sunday.

“In the meantime, we’re urging anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant footage to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240161227.”