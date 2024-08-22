The latest in a series of strikes at Asda in Hollingbury has been called off after the supermarket made an offer to workers.

Staff first walked out over the late May bank holiday, calling on the company to ensure enough staff are employed there for safety reasons.

They were set to strike again this weekend – but the action, called from 10pm tomorrow to 10pm on Saturday, has now been suspended.

Lib Whitfield, GMB Senior Organiser said: “Our members in Asda Hollingbury were set to strike tomorrow for 24 hours in a dispute for better working conditions and more hours within the store.

“After the last talks failed, our members had no option but to continue their action again this weekend, however a last-minute offer has been made and we have agreed to suspend our strike action.

“GMB representatives will now meet with ASDA managers to confirm the details of the proposal and then consult our members on this offer.

“It is ultimately our members who will decide if the offer is sufficient to end the dispute and the strike mandate remains live and active if they are not satisfied.”

A spokesman for Asda said: “We are pleased the GMB has agreed to suspend the industrial action at the Hollingbury store that was scheduled to take place this weekend.

“We remain committed to achieving an amicable resolution for both parties.”