Neighbours of a mews house whose owners want permission to run it as a holiday let say Airbnbs are ruining the neighbourhood.

Owner Carolyn Goodman, from Hurstpierpoint, already rents out 12 Marlborough Mews, behind Western Road, as short term visitor accommodation.

She is now applying for planning permission to officially change its use from a dwelling house.

But people living in the street say holiday rentals have caused big problems in the area, including noise, antisocial behaviour and even one property being used as a brothel.

One comment says: “The noise and disturbances coming from this property, in a mainly conservation area, are severely problematic for other residents in the street.”

Another says: “Visitors intent on having a good time during their short stay have previously shown little consideration for the long term residents of Marlborough Street.

“The police have been involved on occasions to deal with disruptive behaviour at short term visitor properties in Marlborough Street.

“The establishment of the Marlborough Street Neighbourhood Watch also provides evidence of residents concerns of any increase in antisocial behavior in this street.”

However, comment whose author has been redacted but which appears to have been left by Ms Goodman says she takes the relationship with its neighbours “very serously” and it is mainly used by young families.

She said she has been letting it out as a holiday let since 2021, but had recently been informed she needed planning permission to continue doing so.

She says: “There has been a problem with an Air BnB property in the area, where the anti social behaviour warranted informing the police.

“This has nothing to do with my property, and as far as I am aware there has been no “noise and disturbance” coming from our property(as per an objection).

“The local residents, seemingly in the form of Marlborough Street Neighbourhood Watch, have decided that this is an opportunity to complain about all holiday lets however well managed they are.”

Another comment, again redacted but which says it is from a holiday let managing company, says it vets guests before stays, including background checks.

It also says it has a “responsive management system” and that the holiday let positively contribute to the local economy.

With five objections made in time, the planning application should now be decided by the council’s planning committee.