The school said: “A grade 9 was the most common grade achieved by GCSE pupils at Roedean this year, as the school celebrates its best performance in 20 years.

“Some 1,353 GCSEs were sat by Year 11, the school’s largest cohort in years.

“And a whopping 36.2 per cent of them were awarded the highest possible grade – that’s 4 per cent higher than last year.

“The top grade was the most common result by some margin, with 79.1 per cent of all GCSEs awarded 7, 8 or 9 – a 5 per cent increase on 2023.

“Some 13 pupils achieved nine or more 9s in their set of results and eight of those students astoundingly received 10 or more grade 9s.

“Some 24 pupils achieved either an 8 or a 9 in every GCSE they took.

“Finally, 91 per cent of the year group were awarded at least one 8 or 9 in their set of grades.”

Head teacher Niamh Green said: “I am delighted that the Year 11s have achieved such remarkable results.

“They approached their exams in a very focused yet calm way and the positive mindset they adopted collectively has clearly had a very beneficial impact on how they performed.

“Many have done brilliantly and, for 91 per cent of the whole year group to be awarded at least one grade 9 to 8 underlines the strength in depth of this cohort.

“I am very grateful to my colleagues for preparing and supporting the students so well but it is obvious that the girls’ hard work really paid off. They all deserve this moment in the spotlight.”