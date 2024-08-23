Brighton and Hove Albion have sent Valentin Barco to La Liga side Sevilla on a season-long loan.

Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “Valentin made good progress with us last season and this is a great opportunity for him to go and get experience and minutes with one of the top clubs in Spain in a very competitive environment.

“We wish him well and I look forward to seeing how he progresses during the season.”

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Sevilla is a fantastic club for Valentin to go and further his development.

“He made a great impression last season in the Premier League and La Liga is another top league where he can continue to learn.

“Our pathway development manager, Gordon Greer, will closely follow his progress throughout the season.”

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Brighton in January from Boca Juniors, having made 35 first-team appearances for the Argentinian club.

He made his Premier League debut in March against Liverpool and went on to make seven appearances in all competitions last season.

He also gained his first Argentina cap earlier this year against El Salvador.

At Sevilla, he will join a squad containing two other Argentina internationals, Gonzalo Montiel and Lucas Ocampos. Montiel scored the winning penalty in the World Cup final against France in December 2022.