I’ve been a fan of Tim Minchin for years and I’m excited to tell you that you can join me in seeing the man himself at The Dome next week.

The Australian is a truly multi-talented artist – composer/lyricist, musician, comedian, actor, writer, producer, director and actor (he won the 2016 Logie Award for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Smasher Sullivan).

Following his BA at The University of Western Australia and The WA Academy of Performing Arts (Advanced Diploma of Contemporary Music) he spent his twenties writing songs, playing in bands, acting in plays, composing for theatre, playing piano for cabaret artists and penning tongue-in-cheek beat poems.

From 2003 when debuted his first solo comic cabaret show, Navel – Cerebral Melodies With Umbilical Chords, for the Melbourne Fringe Festival his fame, accomplishments and awards grew. In 2008 things really took off and in the following five years he toured Europe and America and in 2009 he wrote the music and lyrics for the RSC’s Matilda. went on to become one of the most critically and popularly successful musicals of the last 20 years, winning more than 85 international awards, 16 for Best Musical, including a record seven Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards. It continues to run on the West End and has toured across the world.

His accomplishments and popularity have snowballed with growing acting roles, musical scores for stage and film, touring and becoming an author whilst at the same time being a patron of several charities.

This is a great opportunity to hear the famous musical comedian chatting in this very personal event in conversation with journalist Helen Lewis followed with a Q&A where he will answer your questions.

He will share his advice for thriving in a meaningless universe and themes from his new and first non-fiction book You Don’t Have to Have A Dream: Advice for the Incrementally Ambitious. Hear his thoughts and advice for how we can combat apathy and put our energy into doing something meaningful for ourselves and the world.

Humorously reflecting on his own struggles in life, he’ll share why being unafraid to express creativity and acting with compassion to those around us can radically transform our lives for the better.

Drawing from his legendary university commencement addresses, Tim’s rallying cry for creativity, critical thinking, and compassion in our daily lives will touch the science-loving reality-romantic in all of us.

Tim: “Hello my English friends: Although I’m a bit nervous to be sitting on a stage without a piano to sugar the pill of my opinions with, I’m really excited to dig deeper into some of the ideas I explore in this book. And, knowing the calibre of my interlocutors and my audiences, I’m sure the chat will push out beyond just those!”

Brighton Dome

Tue 3 September 2024, 20:00

Tickets from £22.50

https://brightondome.org/whats-on/VZE-in-conversation-with-tim-minchin/