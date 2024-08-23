As much as 7cm – or more than two inches – of rain could fall in Brighton and Hove tomorrow, the Met Office is warning.

A yellow be aware rain warning was issued this morning, starting at 6am tomorrow and running until 1pm.

It says: “Spells of rain, heavy at times, developing early Saturday will persist for several hours before clearing away eastwards during the late morning or early afternoon.

“15 to 30 mm of rain is likely to fall widely and as much as 50 to 70 mm rain could accumulate in a few places.”