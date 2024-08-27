Brighton and Hove Albion play Crawley Town in a competitive fixture for the first time since 1992.

Bart Verbruggen returns in goal and Igor Julio is back in the Albion defence.

The big news is that Matt O’Riley, signed yesterday from Celtic, is due to make his debut against the League One visitors.

In the only other competitive match between the two sides, in the FA Cup in January 1992, Albion beat Crawley 5-0 at the Goldstone Ground in front of an 18,000 crowd.

Ian Chapman scored twice, including one from the spot, while Clive Walker, Mark Gall and Raphael Meade also bagged goals.