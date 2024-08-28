Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn to play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao League Cup third round at the Amex Stadium.

The tie, against the 1980 League Cup winners, is due to take place in mid-September.

Brighton took their place among the last 32 after a 4-0 win over Crawley Town at Falmer last night (Tuesday 27 August).

This evening, Wolves beat Burnley 2-0 at Molineux with two goals from Portugal international Goncalo Guedes in his first game for the club in nearly two years.

Last season both sides went out in the third round, with Albion beaten 1-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge while Wolves lost 3-2 at Ipswich.

Next up, in the Premier League, Albion play Arsenal at the Emirates this Saturday (31 August).