Brighton and Hove Albion have loaned teenage striker Mark O’Mahony to Portsmouth for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old scored his first senior goal for Brighton – and the fourth goal of the game last night (Tuesday 27 August) – having come on as a sub to replace Matt O’Riley.

Albion won the match 4-0 but O’Riley, making his debut after joining from Celtic, went off injured less than 10 minutes into the Carabao Cup tie against Crawley Town.

This evening (Wednesday 28 August) Albion said: “Striker Mark O’Mahony is joining Championship club Portsmouth on a season-long loan.”

Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “This is a great opportunity for Mark to have his first loan in the Championship.

“Everybody was delighted for Mark when he scored his first senior goal on Tuesday and we’re looking forward to seeing how he does at Fratton Park.

“Our pathway development manager Gordon Greer will be monitoring his progress and we wish him well for the season.”

Albion added: “Mark, 19, joined Albion from Cork City in January 2023 and quickly established himself in our under-21s squad.

“He made his Premier League debut in April as a substitute against Burnley, three days after signing a new contract until 2027, and started his first top-flight game later that month at Bournemouth.

“He has represented the Republic of Ireland at all age groups from under-17 to under-21 level.”