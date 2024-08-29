Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jensen Weir has joined League One Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis on undisclosed terms.

Weir, who came on as a second-half substitute in the 4-0 win against Crawley Town in what was his Albion swansong, makes the move up north.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “I have only known Jensen a short time but I have been impressed with his attitude and professionalism.

“This is a great opportunity for him at a club he knows well. We would like to wish him every success for the future and thank him for his efforts at Brighton.”

The 22-year-old joined the club in 2020 from Wigan where he made his senior debut at the age of 15 in 2017 to become Wigan’s youngest player.

During his time with Albion, he had successful loan spells with Cambridge United, Morecambe, Blackpool and Port Vale.

He has represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-20 level.