Brighton & Hove Albion have concluded the summer transfer window as several players left.

The most notable being Billy Gilmour to Napoli for an undisclosed fee

Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed the short time I worked with Billy. He’s a great professional and I wish him all the best for the future.”

The 23-year-old signed for us in 2022 after five years with Chelsea, where he won the Champions League in 2021.

Defender Odel Offiah has moved on a season long loan to Blackpool as midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud makes a permanent switch to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Earlier in the day under 23’s goalkeeper Carl Rushworth went on a season long loan to Hull City.

In 2003 Albion literally begged the fans for 40 notes (40 note fund) to but Steve Sidwell from Arsenal. 21 years later at the end of the 2024 summer transfer the Seagulls have spent over £200 million pounds in transfer fees.

Albion play Arsenal in the Premier League tomorrow at 12:30pm