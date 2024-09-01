(Review by George Clark)

BAMBIE THUG + THE DARKLINGS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 30.8.24

The city of Brighton has always prided itself on being a hub for self expression, both in art and identity. This made it almost bespoke launch point for genre defying ‘occult-pop’ artist Bambie Thug‘s European ‘Crown The Witch’ tour.

The night at Chalk offered us an experience that defied not just genre, but also expectations of what a gig can be. With electrifying energy, riveting theatrics, captivating costume, and powerful messages, it was an experience that will linger in the city’s memory.

First on, were brand-new girl band ‘The Darklings’ who were making their live debut with this show. This is something that was not evident in the slightest as they commanded the stage with the confidence and polish of a group that had been performing together for years.

With their opening track ‘The Clublings’ the duo immediately captivated their audience with tight choreography and even tighter vocal hooks.

Their brand of pop draws influence from across the board, and they’re not afraid to wear the artists that inspire them on their sleeves. With references to Madonna, Bambie themself and even a little ‘Macarena’ or two thrown into their own choreography.

This band truly embraces the fun side of performance, inviting their audience to join in the excitement. (I’ve never been to a show where the a band works a synchronised flipping off of the crowd into their opening track, or at least one where this was carried out with joyous aplomb).

Between songs, the girls took a moment to drop their bratty facade and reveal their genuine selves. They shared that they’re best friends who make music together, a bond that is clear on stage. This undeniable chemistry translates into a dazzling pop performance.

The group finished with their upcoming release, ‘Eat His Heart,’ a killer track brimming with shark-like intensity complete with a Motorola Razor sample (which caught me completely off guard and left me grinning like an idiot). This is definitely a single and a band to watch out for!

The Darklings:

Callum Crighton

Zuzu

The Darklings setlist:

‘The Clublings’

‘Spooky’

‘Nothing Really Matter’

‘Ick’

‘I Still Think Of You / Witches Cat’

‘Tiger Tiger’

‘Eat His Heart’

linktr.ee/thedarklings

As the lights dimmed and smoke enveloped the stage, which was adorned with illuminated crosses and a grand throne, ethereal drones filled the soundscape. Bambie Thug’s voice began to resonate through the venue, welcoming us to the coven. At this point, we weren’t just at a show; the headline act was building their world, and we were about to live in it for the next hour.

Messages of love, acceptance, and self-expression echoed throughout the venue, with the non-binary performer inviting us to leave our names, gender, and sex at the door and simply be present in the moment. This set an atmosphere of euphoric unity which remained throughout the night.

As they entered their realm accompanied by backing dancers adorned with serpentine tendrils torn straight from the pages of a Lovecraftian horror story, they immediately tore into their latest single ‘Hex So Heavy’. Bambie’s energetic and acrobatic performance immediately drew in the crowd, alongside their visual intensity, strobing lights and booming tracks.

Despite this high level of energy and power what grabbed me the most was their ability to get a crowd moving and mimicking their actions with the deftest movement and gentlest sign of encouragement.

What was perhaps most impressive about their set was their ability to shift musical stylings effortlessly, making the artist almost impossible to put into a singular box. The transition from the dark,edgy, and slow track ‘Hierophant’, featuring spooky synths, gothic undertones, and trap drums, to the high octane rock track ‘Kawasaki (I Love It)’, with its guitar riffs and dynamic vocal lines, highlighted this versatility brilliantly.

All of this was tied together cohesively by the artist themself, with their unique approach to creative aesthetics and dynamic stage presence a linchpin in creating an experience that felt both innovative yet deeply personal.

As the first act came to a close, the coven joined Bambie in a rousing chorus of (I know what you did) ‘Last Summer’ the first of a few intimate moments in a night largely filled with passion and energy.

Returning to the stage, Bambie delivered a powerful humanitarian message with their track ‘Children Should Be Laughing’. The song serving as a powerful reminder of the stark contrasts in our world, referencing the tragic situation in Gaza. They reflected on the privilege of enjoying a concert while acknowledging the suffering of innocent people affected by conflict and war.

Their message highlighting the importance of empathy and the need to recognise such disparities. The final act of this production amped up the theatre, with high vis jackets and litter pickers donned for the track named ‘Trash’.

Bambie moved on to performing some of their bigger hits such as ‘Egregore’ and ‘Tsunami’. The latter came with a 4D concert experience with the addition of the performers arming themselves with super soakers to share the no longer metaphorical tsunami with the crowd (At this point, I reconsidered my choice to use a physical pen and paper for taking notes and retreated from the splash zone to protect this review from an unexpected drenching).

The encore was a dryer experience, and was naturally ‘Doomsday Blue’ the track that Bambie had performed earlier this year at the Eurovision Song Contest. The crowd word for word screamed the house down, further emphasising the grip that their cult leader had upon them throughout the night.

Bambie Thug is an artist I’ve followed for quite some time now. After experiencing them now first hand I would encourage you to do whatever you can to get to a date on this tour, this is an artist that is just going to keep getting bigger and better.

The ‘Crown The Witch Tour’ runs from Aug 30 – Nov 07 across Europe.

You can stream their latest single ‘Hex So Heavy’ on all major streaming platforms.

Bambie Thug setlist:

Act 1: Welcome To The Coven:

‘Hex So Heavy’ (a 2024 single)

‘Necromancy’ (from 2021 ‘High Romancy’ EP)

‘Hierophant’ (from 2021 ‘High Romancy’ EP)

‘Kawasaki (I Love It)’ (a 2022 single)

‘Bye Boy’ (from 2023 ‘Cathexis’ album)

‘Last Summer (I Know What You Did)’ (from 2023 ‘Cathexis’ album)

Act 2: Witches Ballad:

‘Children Should Be Laughing’

Dance Interval:

‘Psilocybin’ (from 2021 ‘Psilocyber’ EP)

Act 3: Initiation:

‘Trash’

‘Careless’ (from 2023 ‘Cathexis’ album)

‘Eternal Sunshine’ (from 2023 ‘Cathexis’ album)

‘Egregore’ (a 2023 single)

‘P.M.P’ (from 2021 ‘High Romancy’ EP)

‘Tsunami (11:11)’ (a 2022 single)

(encore)

‘Doomsday Blue’ (from 2023 ‘Cathexis’ album)

hausofthug.com