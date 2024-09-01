The Grand hotel on Brighton seafront was evacuated this afternoon (Sunday 1 September) after reports of smoke and a burning smell.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 1.55pm to a commercial property in King’s Road, Brighton, due to reports of a strong smell of burning and smoke on the sixth floor.

“Six appliances and one aerial ladder platform attended and crews promptly dealt with the incident.

“All persons accounted for and crews have left the scene.”

Electrical power was lost for a significant part of the hotel during the incident although guests were allowed to return.

The last fire crew to depart was understood to have left the scene just under an hour after the first 999 call.

While firefighters were working inside the Grand, hotel staff gave out parasols and seats to guests evacuated on such a hot day, with temperatures in the high seventies – or the mid-twenties in centigrade.