A kiosk owner who wants to sell alcoholic drinks faces objections from Sussex Police, neighbours and his landlord.

The Wall Café has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a premises licence for a small kiosk on the east breakwater at Brighton Marina.

The owner, listed on the Companies House website as Nicholas Chesney, 62, wants to sell alcohol from 11am to 8pm.

But the objections mean that the application will go before a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel for a decision.

The venue’s landlord the Brighton Marina Company Limited objected to the licence in part because of the distance from the marina’s security office but also because it was intended to be a kiosk serving walkers and boatyard workers.

The Marina said: “Our intention in letting the premises was as a seafront food kiosk to serve the passers-by in this area, generally those walking on the seafront or Marina breakwater or indeed workers in the nearby boatyard.

“The kiosk is located both close to residential buildings and remote from the Marina security provision.

“We are concerned that sales of alcohol would create an unwelcome and unnecessary risk of disorder and disturbance in the area, as well as a safety risk due to the presence of deep water, particularly if patrons continue on to the Marina breakwater.”

Inspector Daniel Eagle, from Sussex Police, was concerned that the application appeared to be aimed at enabling the kiosk owner to sell drinks for delivery.

Inspector Eagle said: “Sussex Police have submitted this objection as we feel the location on the sea wall is not an appropriate one for an alcohol licence. There is no inside controlled area for consumption of alcohol.”

The force was also concerned about Brighton Marina’s objection, particularly that the premises is far from the security team.

Two anonymous neighbours have also objected to the application. One, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “Fishermen on the breakwater already tend to bring copious amounts of alcohol, purchased within the Marina, and we cannot see that there is a need to supply walkers and passers-by.

“Having recently witnessed an alcohol-fuelled altercation, the ability to purchase more at this location, we believe, will only lead to further episodes of rowdiness, etc, which we and other residents would have to suffer.”

The other objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “This part of the Marina is very peaceful and popular with tourists and we believe that the provision of alcohol could lead to rowdy behaviour and nuisance.

“There are already several licensed premises in the Marina, including three pubs, a hotel and several restaurants at the western end, and we don’t see the need for more.”

Mr Chesney said that the business was a single-room “beach-type kiosk” with no kitchen but a coffee-making machine, microwave and air fryers.

Most sales were takeaways but there were tables and chairs on the breakwater for customers who wanted them.

The business wants to offer deliveries which would be made by its own staff to residential and business addresses only but not to public spaces.

The application listed the proposed “designated premises supervisor” as Paul John Chesney.

A council licensing panel is due to decide the application at an online hearing which is due to start at 10am on Tuesday 10 September. The hearing is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.