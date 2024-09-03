Police are urging two electric bike thieves to turn themselves – and calling on the public to help identify the pair.

They were captured on footage recorded by a security camera as they made off with bikes stolen from Barrack Yard, Brighton, between North Road, and the Prince Regent Swimming Pool.

The ebikes were stolen on Sunday 9 June between 3pm and 4pm, Sussex Police said.

And today police published footage of the two men making off on the stolen ebikes.

The force said: “We are looking to speak to the men seen in the footage.”

Sussex Police also said: “Police are appealing for information after two electric bikes were stolen from railings in Barrack Yard, Brighton, on Sunday 9 June between 3pm and 4pm.

“If you are able to identify either of the men seen in the video or have information to report, we ask that you contact police.

“You can make a report to us online or by calling 101, quoting reference 875 of 09/06.”