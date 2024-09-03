City residents are invited to help celebrate 1,000 years of Portslade’s rich history at a free, all-day event this weekend.

Portslade History Day takes place on 7 September, centring on the remains of the Norman Manor House ruins. Activities such as walks and talks are designed to appeal to all ages.

Highlights include:

a tour of the Portslade conservation area, with buildings dating back to 1540

a tour of the former convent and grounds

history lectures throughout the day on subjects ranging from the Romans to underground rivers of Brighton.

In addition, the Norman Manor House remains will be open for self-guided tours, where visitors can learn how the Battle of Hastings influenced

Portslade, explore the home of King John, as well as a former prime minister – and discover the oldest surviving toilet in the city

For children, there will be free medieval arts and crafts activities, as well as a chance to try out medieval games and win small prizes.

The event is being staged by members of Fresh Start Portslade, who run various community activities, including heritage trails and local history documentaries.

Portslade History Day and the Portslade Conservation History Trail has been part-funded by the UK government and Brighton & Hove City Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillor Alan Robins, chair of Fresh Start Portslade, said: “Portslade History Day is a popular local event, and a chance for Portsladers to celebrate our unique history.

“But it’s an event for residents from right across the city, to come and enjoy a day out in Portslade and discover all that it has to offer – from its ancient heritage to the modern day, from excellent preloved shopping opportunities at Emmaus to the wide range of top-notch pubs and restaurants.”

To see the complete schedule for Portslade History Day, visit: www.portsladehistory.co.uk