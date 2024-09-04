The body of a man from Portslade has been found washed up on a beach in Hove.
Members of the public called the police yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 3 September) after finding the body on the shore at Western Esplanade, also known as Millionaires Row.
Sussex Police said: “Police were called after a body of a man was found by members of the public off the shore of Western Esplanade, Hove shortly before 4pm on Tuesday 3 September.
“A 53-year-old man from Portslade was pronounced dead at the scene.
“His next of kin have been informed.
“There are no suspicious circumstances.”
An inquest is expected to be held at a date to be set.
