Bibi Club the Montreal-based duo formed by Adèle Trottier-Rivard and Nicolas Basque, have announced their first official headlining tour, with a UK leg in November which includes a trio of dates with one of these being here in Brighton.

They have not gone unnoticed these past few years. For their debut album,‘Le soleil et la mer’ they won the “Great Hope for 2023” award at the GAMIQ and were nominated in the “Revelation of the Year” category at the Gala de l’ADISQ. The album made it on the prestigious Polaris Music Prize 2023 Longlist, it was included among the best Quebec albums of 2022 according to Le Devoir, and it was raved about by CBC Music, Exclaim!, Cult Magazine and more.

On the international front, following praise from Les Inrocks, Tsugi, La Blogothèque, and Magic Magazine, some of their songs were added to the official playlist of France Inter, and the duo was deemed a “discovery” by the magazine Libération: “Minimalist but very well written, this is intimate music in which instruments, noise and (bilingual) vocals are interwoven smoothly, as it dabbles in the world of childhood dreams and games.” The song ‘Parasite’ made its way to BBC 6Music, and both KCRW and The Line of Best Fit found the duo to be among the best Canadian indie artists. Bibi Club have opened for Blonde Redhead, Pomme and November Ultra.

Last May the duo came to Brighton as part of The Great Escape new music festival and played a few times around town. One of these was at The Prince Albert…

This May they dropped their second long-player ‘Feu de garde’ to critical acclaim and now they are set to tour Canada, Europe and the UK.

The UK Tour Dates are:

Nov 05 – Edinburgh @ Sneaky Pete’s

Nov 06 – Brighton @ The Hope & Ruin

Nov 07 – London @ Shacklewell Arms

Tickets are now on sale, with the Brighton concert tickets available HERE and all other tour date tickets are available HERE.

bibiclub.ca/en