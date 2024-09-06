Retirement has brought tributes to a remarkable refugee who came to Britain from war-ravaged Eritrea and rose to become the most senior lawyer at Brighton and Hove City Council.

Abraham Ghebre-Ghiorghis is retiring after 37 years of public service at the council during which time he also played a key role at East Sussex Fire Authority.

Mr Ghebre-Ghiorghis was described as an outstanding public servant, with integrity and a razor-sharp mind. He was wise, discreet and compassionate, supportive and good-humoured – “Brighton and Hove’s very own national treasure”.

In return, he thanked Britain for being there “in my hour of need”, the council for placing trust in him and giving him opportunities and all his colleagues for their support.

The council said: “It’s with both sadness and gratitude that the council announces the retirement of Abraham Ghebre-Ghiorghis.”

He was most recently the corporate director for corporate services and the monitoring officer at the council and the monitoring officer for East Sussex Fire Authority.

The council said: “Abraham, a tireless advocate for public service and equality, will be retiring in September following a period of ill health and a long and distinguished career with the council.”

Mr Ghebre-Ghiorghis said: “I am really sad to be leaving the council after 37 wonderful years and will miss all the fantastic colleagues I had the privilege to work with over the years.

“Forty-two years ago, in 1982, I came to Britain from Eritrea as an asylum-seeker. Britain gave me sanctuary. And 37 years ago, this lovely city welcomed me as its citizen and I made it my home.

“The same year, against all odds, the council took the risk and gave me my first job as a trainee solicitor and surrounded me with fantastic managers and colleagues who educated me and picked me up when I was down.

“I had the unique privilege of working with people who were ready to see beyond my refugee status, skin colour, unusual name or accent and see what I was able to do.

“The support, guidance, love and encouragement I received from members and officers over the years is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I have always tried to give my best and I hope I have managed to repay some of it. The council, in many ways, has been like a family to me. I am proud of everything we have achieved and will be leaving the council with fond memories.

“I was with the council when it became a unitary authority in 1997. It has gone through lots of challenges, changes of governance and political control.

“But it has always remained true to the Brighton and Hove spirit: passionate, people-centred, values-driven, daring to be different and, yes, a bit quirky in that it often did things in its own way and never simply followed the herd as many others did.

“Its ambition and drive meant you were always stretched as an officer, but working with fantastic colleague and supportive members made it a joy to be part of.”

Among those he thanked were the council’s new chief executive Jess Gibbons and the leader of the council Bella Sankey.

Mr Ghebre-Ghiorghis said: “I would like to thank Bella, Jess, my colleagues in the corporate leadership team and my directorate management team as well as the many members and officers I have had the pleasure to work with for their help, support, understanding and good wishes when I have been unwell.

“I am also grateful for the fantastic work that the BME Workers Forum have done in supporting its members. I am sorry that I have not been able to give them as much support as I would have liked to.

“As I leave the council, I would like to end by saying thank you, Britain, for being there for me in my hour of need.

“Thank you, Brighton and Hove City Council, for your trust in me and for giving me the opportunities.

“And thank you to all my colleagues, including those is my corporate services directorate, for your support. You are the best.

“You will always be in my heart and I will always be rooting for you for as long as I am around.”

A few years, a former colleague, barrister Charlotte John, wrote that Mr Ghebre-Ghiorghis was born in East Africa. It was a British Protectorate until 1952. In 1958, it was annexed by Ethiopia, starting a war that lasted 30 years.

Miss John quoted Mr Ghebre-Ghiorghis as saying: “Many people were born, grew up and died in the war not knowing what peace was like. I lost two of my brothers and many cousins to the war.

“The combination of death and migration means virtually everyone I know has either died or left the country.”

She said: “Abraham became the deputy head of a school with over 1,000 children. Everything had to be improvised, including the lessons which Abraham put together by reading scraps of books and listening to radio programmes such as the BBC World Service and Voice of America.

“After fighting erupted between the two liberation movements in 1981, Abraham fled to Sudan. He left Eritrea with nothing but the clothes he was wearing. He had to sleep in the street and find casual employment to support himself.

“In January 1982, Abraham arrived here as a political refugee, exchanging the heat of Khartoum for a shockingly chilly and snowy British winter.”

The council said: “Throughout his career, Abraham has been instrumental in championing race equality within the council.

“His advocacy for black and global majority communities and his role as an equality champion and link with the council’s BME Workers Forum has made a difference internally and in the city.

“Abraham’s dedication to supporting local political leaders, council staff, partner organisations and the wider community has been unwavering.

“His efforts in mentoring and guiding colleagues, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, have fostered a culture of openness and inclusivity.”

Councillor Sankey said: “Abraham is an outstanding public servant and he has served Brighton and Hove with passion and distinction.

“His razor-sharp mind, his integrity and love of our city are unparalleled. Abraham’s journey from a person seeking asylum to becoming the beating heart of our civic life represents everything our city and country should offer to those seeking sanctuary.

“We will miss Abraham greatly but his enormous legacy and example will endure at Brighton and Hove City Council for years to come.”

Chief fire officer Dawn Whittaker said: “In leaving the council, Abraham’s tenure as the monitoring officer and principal legal adviser to East Sussex Fire Authority also concludes.

“Abraham always provided discreet guidance to members of the fire authority and for many years contributed to the smooth running of public meetings.

“On a personal note, Abraham was also a real pleasure to work with as chief fire officer and I appreciated his support, good humour and counsel on many matters over the eight years we have worked together.

“I wish him the very best wishes for his retirement.”

Council chief executive Jess Gibbons said: “Abraham’s commitment to our community and his unwavering dedication to equality and public service have left an indelible mark on our organisation.

“I know that he has earnt the respect and admiration from so many people across the city, from politicians past and present, to partner organisations and of course myself and council staff.

“His leadership, wisdom and compassion have inspired us all. We are profoundly grateful for his service and wish him well in his retirement.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Abraham. His legacy will continue to guide and inspire the council in our ongoing mission to serve and support the diverse communities of Brighton and Hove.

“Abraham, thank you, you are Brighton and Hove’s very own national treasure.”