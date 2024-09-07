A Brighton church is celebrating a special anniversary tomorrow (Sunday 8 September) as it marks 150 years to the day since it was consecrated.

The Bishop of Chichester Martin Warner is due to preside and preach at a solemn mass at 5pm to mark the anniversary.

And earlier, the landmark church will also be welcoming people for a low mass at 10.30am, with all welcome to join regular worshippers at both services to mark the occasion.

St Bartholomew’s celebrated its saint’s feast day last month and, in July, Father Ben Eadon led an end-of-year service for St Bart’s Primary School pupils as most left, with the school slated to close.

The services are part of the church’s Dedication Festival, with heritage open days taking place later in the week.

A church newsletter said: “On Friday 13 September and Saturday 14 September, St Bart’s will be open from 10am until 4pm for members of the public to visit our beautiful church and admire some of the vestments and sacred plate that belong to us.”

The newsletter also flagged up an organ recital later this month, saying: “At 6pm on Saturday 21 September, bringing to an end the wonderful series of recitals that we have enjoyed as part of our 150th anniversary celebrations, we welcome to St Bart’s Jeremiah Stephenson from All Saints, Margaret Street.”

The church is holding a 150th Anniversary Gala Dinner on Friday 4 October and a pet service on Saturday 5 October at 3pm.

The newsletter said: “We are hosting a pet service at St Bart’s around the time when we celebrate the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, who famously had a great love for animals.

“Whether a pet lover, pet owner or both, you and your companion(s) are most welcome.”

As the celebrations draw to a close, members of the congregation are also preparing to say farewell to Father Ben who also looks after St Paul’s, in West Street.

The newsletter said: “We bid farewell to Fr Ben at St Paul’s on Sunday 29 September and at St Bart’s on Sunday 6 October.

“A glass of fizz will be served after both of these masses as we thank our vicar for his ministry among us.”