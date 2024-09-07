A young suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A259 seafront road in Brighton in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 7 September).

A car driver was arrested while the road, Marine Drive, was closed just west of Brighton Marina for several hours.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services have responded to a serious collision on the A259 Marine Drive in Brighton this morning.

“The collision involving a car and a pedestrian happened at the junction with Arundel Road shortly before 3am.

“The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

“The driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old man, was not injured.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and remains in custody at this time.

“Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to come forward.

“Temporary road closures were in place but the road has now reopened.

“Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this incident was dealt with.

“Information can be reported by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or reporting to Sussex Police online and quoting Operation Sheraton.”