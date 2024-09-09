Racing commentator John Hunt returned to work in Brighton two months after his wife and two of his daughters were murdered in a crossbow attack.

Mr Hunt surprised spectators by taking the microphone for the seven-race autumn meeting at Brighton Racecourse today (Monday 9 September).

The veteran BBC 5 Live commentator and Sky Sports presenter told the Mirror newspaper that the venue had been chosen deliberately.

His wife Carol, 61, and daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were reported to have been tied up before being shot with a crossbow at their family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday 9 July.

Police later arrested Kyle Clifford, 26, on suspicion of murder and he remains in hospital after being found with self-inflicted injuries.

Mr Hunt told the Mirror: “It’s been 60 days since my girls Carol, Hannah and Louise were killed.

“And while Amy (his surviving daughter) and I still feel so wounded and vulnerable, returning to work at Brighton felt achievable and realistic.

“Carol and I had our last weekend away together in Brighton at the end of May.

“And looking out from the press box, out to sea, my knees buckled recalling us on the ‘wild rapids’ ride on the pier just over three months ago – soaked to the skin and laughing like teenagers.

“But I know the girls are with me at all times and would have been gently encouraging me to take a breath or two and stride on.”

Mr Hunt thanked everyone at the track for their “warmth, hugs and kindness” during his first day back behind the microphone.

He added: “Amy and I are determined to take small steps forward whenever we feel able. To that end, today was a good day and I’m grateful for it.”

He previously issued a joint statement with Amy, saying that their devastation “cannot be put into words”.

They said: “We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.”