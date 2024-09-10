Ministers have been urged to go further on improving access to a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose of opioids such as heroin.

Health Minister Karin Smyth said that the legislation to expand the access of naloxone would “save lives”, with more services and professionals able to supply it.

But the new Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Siân Berry, was among those pushing the government to go further.

There were calls for taxi drivers and night club staff to be trained in administrating the drug and for it to be available from all pharmacies.

In the House of Commons yesterday (Monday 9 September), Ms Smyth said that naloxone was a “highly effective antidote” to opiate overdose and could be administered “quickly and safely by anyone in an emergency”.

As MPs debated the Draft Human Medicines (Amendments Relating to Naloxone and Transfers of Functions) Regulations 2024, Ms Smyth said that existing regulations limited the reach of the life-saving medicine.

She added: “Widening the statutory framework will mean more services and professionals are able to supply this medication.

“This means easier access to it for people at risk and for their loved ones and, in short, this legislation will save lives.

“We’re already seeing the benefits of professionals outside the health service, such as police officers, being able to administer naloxone.

“North Yorkshire Police has already saved seven lives since April when naloxone was rolled out across the force.”

Ms Berry called on urged the government to “go further, if you can”. She said: “One of the more simple ways to do this might be simply to make it a pharmacy-available drug, rather than a prescription drug, with some exceptions as we have now.

“However, I don’t want to say: not to do this. I want to say: do this – and then review it and go further, if you can.”

A motion to approve the Draft Human Medicines (Amendments Relating to Naloxone and Transfers of Functions) Regulations 2024 was supported by MPs.