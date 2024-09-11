Police were called to help ensure the reopening of a newly-designated public footpath didn’t cause a breach of the peace yesterday.

But although no arrests were made, it is still closed and the council says it could yet take legal action to finally get it open again.

The twitten from Woodland Drive to Three Cornered Copse was first closed last autumn after storm damage to a wall on the boundary of number 56, which is owned by Jason Mendelson, 56.

But despite months of work to reopen it, the path is today still strewn with barriers and unwelcoming signs warning off the public – one bizarrely citing Indian wildlife legislation.

This is because yesterday, council officers discovered more sections of the wall are at risk of collapse – and the council says it may have to take legal action to get these repaired.

This could mean scores of residents who want to be able to use the path again will have a lengthy wait.

The closure was initially backed by the council while Mendelson, an expert in housing development finance, talked to his insurance company to get the wall fixed.

During this time, it became clear the twitten wasn’t actually designated as a public right of way.

An order has now been made confirming it as an official footpath – but the wall’s disrepair means it still cannot safely be opened.



Councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s public realm lead, said: “This is a complicated situation and I completely understand and share the frustration of residents who are keen to begin using the footpath again.

“This footpath was initially closed in October last year after a residential wall was damaged in a storm. Our officers have since been in regular contact with the owner of the wall while they liaised with their insurance company to fund the necessary repairs.

“We subsequently found out that despite being a council-maintained path, the twitten was not officially registered as a public right of way.

“Acting on legal advice and having heard from more than 80 residents who have regularly used it as an important route over the last 20 years we have now made a legal order confirming it as an official public footpath.

“However, when inspecting the site this morning it became clear other sections of the wall are at risk of collapse and so we have unfortunately had to keep it closed until the area has been made safe by the wall’s owner, which may require legal action to be undertaken.

“We are working to get the path re-opened as quickly as possible.”

One of the ward councillors, Samer Bagaeen, visited the twitten with Councillor Muten on Friday.

They met one of the path’s neighbours and concerned residents from the Copse Path Action Group at the site which is opposite the Woodland Parade shops.

Councillor Bagaeen said yesterday: “The council was supposed to register the path as public yesterday and open it today, with police in attendance.

“I am of course very disappointed for the residents.”



In March 2017, Mendelson was taken to court by Brighton and Hove City Council for failing to comply with an enforcement notice to take down a wooden fence at the front of his property.

The fence had been put up without permission, and the notice served in 2015. Mendelson pleaded not guilty, and the case was dropped in August 2017 because he had by then taken it down.