A Brighton man is due to become the next chief executive of Bristol City Council after being picked by a cross-party selection committee.

Nick Hibberd, 52, was one of the most senior officials at Brighton and Hove City Council when he left in 2022 for a top council job in Croydon.

He became one of six corporate directors at a time when the London borough faced overwhelming financial difficulties.

Bristol City Council said yesterday (Wednesday 11 September): “A selection committee, made up of cross-party councillors supported by senior officers, have recommended Nick Hibberd to be appointed as the new chief executive of Bristol City Council.

“The recommendation follows a robust recruitment process conducted in recent weeks to find a suitable candidate for the permanent chief executive role.

“Nick’s appointment will now be subject to full council approval when councillors meet on Tuesday 8 October.”

Mr Hibberd, who started as a housing adviser in Brighton in the 1990s, said: “I’m delighted to be recommended to such a fantastic role.

“Bristol is an incredible city. I recognise its potential as one of the UK’s most vibrant, dynamic and innovative cities and I am really looking forward to meeting you all.

“I recognise Bristol, like many councils, faces significant financial challenges and I know a lot of work is already going into transforming services.

“I bring with me extensive experience in designing and delivering savings and transformational programmes to address challenging financial circumstances while at the same time ensuring that basic services are delivered well.

“I want us to be a council focused upon delivering for and listening to our residents and businesses and meeting the needs of the city’s communities consistently and sustainably.

“Equally as important to me is championing an inclusive, high-performing, healthy and motivated workforce.

“I look forward to having the chance to work alongside all of you to ensure we are delivering an ambitious future for both the council and the city.

“I’m looking forward to working with the political leadership and council staff in enabling Bristol to become a city of hope and aspiration where everyone can share in its success.”

Subject to the full council’s approval, Mr Hibberd is expected to start in his new role – worth at least £176,000 a year – on Monday 6 January.