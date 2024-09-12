A brawl involving a group of gig goers broke out at the Brighton Dome last night – but performer Marc Almond did not let it taint his set.

A security guard was reportedly injured during the fight, which broke out about halfway through Almond’s performance as he sang a cover of Kalmar Pal’s Gloomy Sunday.

Police arrived, and at the end of the gig, a group of men and women were seen being spoken to by officers, who had blocked off the eastern foyer.

One gig goer said: “Unusually there was a proper punch up. One of the bouncers appeared to be attacked half way through.

“The crowd were getting rather anxious near to where it was happening. But after a while, it was obvious that Marc wasn’t going to let it spoil his performance and merrily carried on singing.

“The crowd then decided to join in singing and clapping to the next song, a cover of Bobby Darin’s Dream Lover.

“You don’t expect that kind of behaviour at a concert of this calibre.

“The police were there in force at the end of the concert and a group were being held in the hallway of the entrance nearest the Royal Pavilion.

“It was cordoned off so there was only one exit for the punters to leave by whilst the police dealt with the matter.

“I’ve never seen the like at Brighton Dome in more than four decades of going to gigs there. But despite this, for everyone else it was an enjoyable evening.”

A spokeswoman for the Brighton Dome said: “We are aware of an incident that took place at the Marc Almond concert last night.

“The safety and wellbeing of artists, audiences and staff at our events is always our first priority.

“We are currently investigating and co-operating with local authorities following the incident.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment. It’s not known yet if anyone spent the night in a not-so-soft cell.