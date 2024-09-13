A 200-year-old court is to throw open its doors – including the cell doors – as part of a heritage open day tomorrow (Saturday 14 September).

Lewes Crown Court, which deals with the most serious cases from Brighton and Hove and across Sussex, will welcome adults and children from 10am t0 2.30pm.

Visitors will have a chance to see mock trials, ask judges questions and have a tour of the building including the 19th century cells.

It will be possible to see the view from the dock as well as the witness box, jury box and press bench.

The free drop-in event proved popular last year with hundreds enjoying a chance to see behind the scenes – and try the café – in the grade II* listed building in Lewes High Street.

The Lewes Heritage Open Days brochure said: “Originally designed as the county hall in 1812, it has a neo-classical façade in Portland stone with Coade-stone figures representing Wisdom, Justice and Mercy. Panelled 19th century court rooms.”

As well as judges volunteering to share insights into the workings of the criminal courts, they are due to be joined by barristers from local chambers and others involved in administering justice.

Visitors will be expected to go through security to enter the building and there will be some restrictions on photography in certain areas.

The Heritage Open Days today, tomorrow and Sunday offer a glimpse inside more than a dozen historic properties as well as some themed guided walks.

The buildings include the old Lewes Town Hall, Harveys Brewery and Anne of Cleves House as well as Lewes Castle, Freemasons Hall and Trinity House which was once the town armoury.

The event has been organised by the Friends of Lewes, with more details available on the charity’s website www.friends-of-lewes.org.uk and at www.heritageopendays.org.uk.

It is taking place at the same time as Artwave, with work by local artists and makers on show in homes and other buildings around Lewes – including upstairs at the Lewes Arms pub – until Sunday 22 September. More at artwavefestival.org.

There is another event – Eco Open Homes – tomorrow and on Sunday offering a chance to visit homes in Lewes and Barcombe to learn about the energy-saving solutions that they have installed. More at ovesco.co.uk.

And an exhibition marks 60 years since Lewes racecourse closed, with a show of memorabilia at St Mary’s Social Centre, in Christie Road, from 2pm to 5pm tomorrow (Saturday). Entry costs £5 on the door.