Police were called to a blocked right of way for the second time in four days after a councillor organised a gathering at one end of the path for a photo opportunity.

The Conservative councillor, Ivan Lyons, was barracked at length by the occupants of a neighbouring property as he tried to update angry neighbours on why the twitten remained closed.

He was joined by Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council cabinet member responsible for highways and rights of way.

Councillor Muten tried to explain the legal steps being followed by Brighton and Hove City Council to bring the twitten back into use.

These include dealing with the owner of a second property where parts of a boundary wall and fence have collapsed across the path and parts remain unstable.

He said: “I am pleased to report that we have successfully make a legal order confirming this much-loved and well-used twitten as an official public footpath.

“I’d like to thank over 80 members of the local community for their support in evidencing how important this path is to residents.”

As well as having been used by many dog walkers heading to and from the Three Cornered Copse, the path was used by many people living in Woodland Avenue and neighbouring streets to reach shops in Woodland Parade.

Councillor Muten said that he had visited the site a number of times since being made aware of the extent of the problems there.

He said: “We had intended to clear and reopen the path on Tuesday. However, when inspecting the site, it became clear that other sections of the wall are at risk of collapse.

“We have unfortunately had to keep it closed until the area has been made safe by the wall’s owner which may require legal action to be undertaken.

“We are working to get the path reopened as quickly as possible.”

A number of residents told the councillors that the path had been blocked since last October and patience was wearing thin. Several have threatened to deal with the situation themselves.

Sussex Police said that officers attended on Tuesday to prevent a breach of the peace and, without prompt signs of action, the risk appears to remain.

Yesterday (Friday 13 September) Councillor Muten urged residents to give the council more time to follow the due legal process and not to take the law into their own hands.

Last Friday, Councillor Muten met another ward councillor, Samer Bagaeen, an Independent, at the twitten and they spoke with neighbours. Councillor Bagaeen brought the problem to Councillor Muten’s attention earlier this year.

Councillor Bagaeen said earlier this week: “The council was supposed to register the path as public yesterday and open it today, with police in attendance.”

On learning that it remained closed, he added: “I am of course very disappointed for the residents.”