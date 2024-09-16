Police were called out to a break in at a house in Brighton and, although the burglar made off, officers found a cannabis farm at the target property.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 16 September): “Police have seized plants at a cannabis farm in Brighton.

“Officers were called to a report of a burglary in progress at an address in Upper North Street at around 4am on Saturday (15 September).

“Upon arrival, the suspect had left the scene and it was discovered the property contained a cannabis farm with around 80 plants.

“An investigation is under way and police remain at the property to carry out inquiries and destroy the plants.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information on the farm is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 164 of 15/09.”