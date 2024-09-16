A suspected serial burglar has appeared in court and is due before a crown court judge next month.

Sussex Police sai: “A man has been charged with five counts of burglary at properties in Brighton and Hove.

“Billy Hall, 50, of North Road, Brighton, is charged with committing burglary at a home in Dyke Road, two at homes in Highcroft Villas, Brighton, and in Chalfont Drive, Hove, as well as targeting a business in Standford Avenue, Brighton.

“These offences occurred from 15 July to Wednesday 4 September.

“He is also charged with possession of cannabis.

“Hall appeared before magistrates on Saturday (14 September) and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday 14 October.”

Detective Sergeant Jo Benton said: “Burglary is a very serious offence and we are pleased that we have been able to make an arrest and bring charges.”